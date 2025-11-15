November 15 School Holiday: Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi-NCR Latest News

As November proceeds, several parts of the country have declared holidays for November 15, 2025. These holidays have been declared for different reasons that range from election-related arrangements to pollution-control measures, state observances, and regular weekend schedules. In this regard, while a few states would keep their schools closed, many other states will be keeping them open and following regular class schedules. Here's an update in detail for parents and students.

Bihar: Counting work forces closure of some schools

Several schools in Bihar will remain closed on November 15 as they were used either as polling or counting centres. Since vote counting took place on Friday, these schools need extra time to complete the administrative process.

Only the schools that are involved in the election duty will remain closed. Others are expected to function as usual. Parents are advised to check with the respective school authorities for reopening details.

Jharkhand: Holiday for State Foundation Day

On November 15, schools will remain closed to observe Jharkhand State Foundation Day, marking the formation of the state in 2000.

The day is also celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti, therefore making the occasion all the more culturally significant.

While most government institutions and a number of private schools will be closed in observance of the day, some private schools will hold special programmes.

Delhi–NCR: Schools Continue Hybrid Classes Due to Pollution

Schools in Delhi–NCR have been running a hybrid set-up—both online and offline classes—since November 12, after instructions from the Directorate of Education, with air quality falling under the severe category.

Important points about hybrid mode:

Regular school timings apply

The online classes are conducted on Zoom.

School buses are operating for students attending offline classes.

Activity periods remain paused for students attending online sessions

Authorities have warned that stricter GRAP Stage IV norms could kick in from November 18 and may further extend online or hybrid learning if the pollution level deteriorates.

Ghaziabad: Younger Classes Move Online

Saturday Closures in Many States

In several states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, many private schools follow a five-day week, keeping Saturdays off.

For these schools, November 15 automatically becomes a holiday since it falls on a Saturday.

However, not all schools follow the same schedule, so parents should check their child’s school's academic calendar.

Is November 15 a Holiday Nationwide?

No. November 15 is not a national holiday for schools. Whether schools are closed or open depends on state-specific rules, weather conditions, and administrative decisions

School closures on November 15, 2025 vary from state to state. It is best to check the latest circulars issued by your school or local education department to know the exact status in your region.

Also read: November 15, No Bank Holiday in India!