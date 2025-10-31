No Holiday on November 1: Chennai Schools to Work to Compensate for Rain Holiday

Schools across Chennai will function on Friday, November 1, to compensate for the unexpected holiday declared earlier this week due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha, according to official reports.

Educational institutions in the city and several other districts were closed for a day as a precautionary measure when heavy rainfall lashed parts of Tamil Nadu earlier this week. With normalcy returning, the School Education Department has decided to utilize November 1, which was initially declared a holiday, to make up for the lost academic day.

Several private and government schools have already informed parents and students about the revised schedule through circulars and official communication channels.

Officials said the decision was made to ensure that students do not lose valuable instructional time, especially with the half-yearly examinations approaching in December.

Meanwhile, weather conditions have improved across the city, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas over the next 24 hours, ruling out any severe weather warnings.