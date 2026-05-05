NEET UG 2026: Expected Rank for MBBS Admission and Counselling Details

With the NEET UG 2026 examination now completed, students across the country are trying to estimate their chances of securing an MBBS seat. While the official answer key and results are still awaited, previous years’ trends offer a fair idea of the ranks required for admission.

What Rank is Needed for an MBBS Seat?

The rank required for MBBS admission depends on several key factors such as quota, category, and the type of college chosen.

Under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), seats in top government medical colleges are highly competitive. In recent years, candidates from the general category typically needed ranks within the top few thousand to secure admission in leading institutions. Even for mid-level government colleges, the closing ranks remain competitive.

For the 85% State Quota, the situation varies widely. Each state has its own counselling process and cut-offs, influenced by the number of medical colleges and available seats. States with more institutions may allow slightly higher closing ranks compared to others.

Government vs Private Colleges

Government medical colleges have limited seats and attract high competition, resulting in lower closing ranks. On the other hand, private colleges usually accept students with comparatively higher ranks. However, the cost of education in private institutions is significantly higher, making affordability a major consideration.

Role of Category in Cut-Offs

Reservation policies also influence admission chances. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories generally have different cut-off ranges compared to the general category, as per established counselling norms.

What Should Students Do Now?

With results yet to be announced, this is the right time for students to:

Review previous years’ cut-offs

Understand the counselling process

Shortlist preferred colleges

Stay updated on official announcements

Once the results are declared, the actual admission scenario will become clearer.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process

The counselling procedure is conducted in multiple stages and is divided into two main categories:

All India Quota (AIQ)

The 15% AIQ seats are managed by the Medical Counselling Committee. These seats are open to candidates from across the country and include government colleges, deemed universities, central universities, ESIC institutions, and AFMC.

State Quota

The remaining 85% seats are handled by respective state authorities for students with domicile eligibility. Each state conducts its own counselling and sets its own cut-off criteria.

Steps in Counselling

Registration using NEET credentials

Payment of a refundable security deposit

Choice filling and locking of preferred colleges

Seat allotment based on merit and preferences

Multiple rounds including Round 1, Round 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy

Final Word

Although the exact cut-offs for NEET UG 2026 will only be known after counselling begins, understanding past trends can help students set realistic expectations. Staying informed and prepared will be key to making the right choices during the admission process.

Also read: Maharashtra CET 2026 Answer Key Soon