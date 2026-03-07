NEET UG 2026 Application Deadline March 8 – Check Exam Date and Details

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 is set to close soon. Candidates who wish to appear for the national medical entrance examination must complete their application process before the deadline on March 8, 2026.The registration is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through its official website. As per the public notice released on February 8, 2026, applications for

NEET UG 2026 is accepted only through the online mode. Students are required to submit the application form and complete the fee payment within the specified deadlines.

According to the official schedule, the registration process began on February 8, 2026. The last date to submit the application form is March 8, 2026, until 9:00 PM. Candidates will be able to complete the payment of the application fee until 11:50 PM on the same day.

After the application process ends, NTA will open a correction window for candidates who need to make changes in their submitted forms. The correction facility will be available from March 10 to March 12, 2026. During this period, applicants can review and update certain details in their application forms if required.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, across various exam centres in India. The exam will be conducted in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format.

Candidates will be given a total duration of three hours (180 minutes) to complete the examination. The test will begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 5:00 PM IST.

To ensure accessibility for students from different regions of the country, the examination will be offered in multiple languages. These include Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Aspirants who plan to pursue undergraduate medical courses are advised to complete their registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Missing the deadline will prevent candidates from appearing for NEET UG 2026, which serves as the gateway for admission to medical and dental colleges across India.