Perni Nani Slams AP Budget - Massive Financial Fudging in Coalition Budget

The YSRCP on Friday launched a sharp attack on the TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of financial indiscipline and presenting a budget that “hides more than it reveals.”

Speaking to the media, former minister Perni Venkataramiah (Nani) alleged that the budget figures were manipulated and lacked transparency. He said the revised estimates presented by the government were “too meagre to believe,” claiming that large-scale fudging of numbers had been carried out to conceal the actual financial situation of the State.

According to Nani, the coalition government failed to disclose the full extent of loans taken, while even the mandatory budget format was allegedly distorted. “The revenue figures shown in the budget are completely unrealistic and beyond comprehension. The projected revenue for the last quarter appears highly exaggerated,” he said.

He further ridiculed the government’s claims that it had put the State’s finances back on track. “The numbers simply do not add up. The budget is nothing but a bundle of lies meant to mislead the public,” he alleged.

The YSRCP leader also accused the government of deliberately preventing the Opposition from raising the Tirupati laddu controversy in the Assembly. He claimed that despite having data-backed evidence, the Opposition was not given adequate time to present its arguments.

“We had concrete information regarding Heritage’s participation in TTD tenders, but the government denied it outright and diverted the discussion. The coalition repeatedly created disruptions to avoid accountability,” Nani said.

Taking aim at the government’s economic policies, he alleged that power tariffs had been increased under various pretexts, placing additional burden on the public. He also accused the coalition of misusing Section 22A to place private lands in the prohibited list.

Nani further alleged that valuable lands were being allotted at throwaway prices to favoured individuals. Drawing a comparison, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated land in Gujarat at nominal prices for development, whereas Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was “handing over land at dirt-cheap rates, encouraging nepotism.”

The YSRCP leader said the coalition government’s policies reflected a pattern of financial mismanagement and lack of transparency, and demanded greater accountability in the State’s fiscal management.