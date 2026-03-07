Big Conspiracy Behind Tirupati Laddu Row

The YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday (March 7, 2026) alleged that the ongoing Tirupati laddu controversy is part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated to serve the political and economic interests of the TDP leadership. The party claimed that a massive financial irregularity running into nearly ₹200 crore had taken place through manipulation of the ghee procurement process by the TTD.

Speaking to the media, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the sequence of events since September 2024 points to a deliberate attempt to create a political narrative while large-scale financial manipulation was taking place behind the scenes.

According to Sajjala, the price of ghee purchased by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been sharply increased over time—from ₹475 per kg to ₹716, and later to ₹568—despite the same product being available in the open market at significantly lower prices. He alleged that the inflated procurement rates indicate a well-planned mechanism to divert public money through manipulated tenders.

“We demand a central probe into the sudden spike in ghee prices and the tender process. Why is TTD paying such exorbitant rates when the same product is available in the market at much cheaper prices?” he questioned.

The YSRCP leader alleged that the tender process was rigged to favour select companies, claiming that contracts were repeatedly awarded to a limited group of bidders, including Nandini, Sangam, and Indapur, either through single bids or shared arrangements.

He further alleged that the tender conditions were manipulated through technical clauses to ensure that contracts ultimately went to companies favoured by the ruling establishment or its affiliated entities.

Sajjala accused the TDP leadership of using the Tirupati laddu issue as a political diversion after facing criticism over its allegations against the previous YSRCP government. He claimed that a propaganda campaign was being run to deflect attention from the alleged financial irregularities in TTD procurement.

He also questioned the decision to appoint a one-man commission to probe the issue, calling it a diversionary tactic aimed at shifting the focus and targeting political opponents.

“The real issue is the siphoning off of public money through inflated tenders. The controversy being created around the laddu is only a smokescreen to hide a much larger scam,” Sajjala alleged.

The YSRCP leader said the alleged excess payments made through inflated ghee procurement prices since September 2024 could exceed ₹200 crore, and demanded an independent investigation to uncover what he described as a “well-orchestrated financial conspiracy.”