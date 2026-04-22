NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Date Announced, Check Details

The National Testing Agency has officially confirmed that admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 will be released on April 26. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website once they are made available.

According to the latest update, the agency has already issued advance city intimation slips to help students plan their travel. Notably, around 99.2% of candidates have been allotted their preferred exam city, reducing the need for long-distance travel and making the process more convenient.

The admit cards will include complete details about the examination centre and timings. Students must log in to the official portal using their application number and password to access and download their hall tickets.

The agency has also advised candidates to stay calm and focused as the exam approaches. It emphasized maintaining good health and trusting one’s preparation during this crucial period.

Steps to Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2026 admit card link on the homepage

Enter your application number and password

Submit the details

View and download your admit card

Save a copy for exam day use

Earlier, the testing agency had issued important guidelines regarding exam-day procedures. Candidates have been instructed to carefully fill out the OMR answer sheet using only the pen provided at the examination centre. Any overwriting or use of correction fluid is strictly prohibited, as it may impact the evaluation process.

With the exam date nearing, candidates are advised to regularly check official updates and ensure they follow all instructions to avoid any last-minute issues.

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