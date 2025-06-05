NEET UG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the window for raising objections against the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key soon. Candidates who think there are discrepancies in the answer key have limited time to object and present valid proof regarding their objections. The window for objections will close tomorrow, so the candidates need to be quick.

How to Challenge the Answer Key

Candidates who want to challenge the answer key must take the following steps:

Go to the official NEET UG 2025 portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Log in with their application number and password.

Choose the question(s) they want to challenge and submit supporting documents in a single PDF.

Pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per challenged question.

Important Details

The window for objections will close tomorrow, so the candidates need to be quick.

They will have to make a separate payment of Rs 200 per challenge.

Candidates will not be separately notified about the status of objections.

NTA will announce the final result as per the updated answer key if challenges are accepted.

What to Expect Next

All challenges will be screened by the NTA and changes made in the answer key, if required. The final result will be declared on the updated answer key, and candidates need to keep a check on the official website from time to time for any updates.

Key Points to Remember

The NEET UG 2025 exam consisted of 180 questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Each correct answer awards 4 marks, while incorrect responses result in a deduction of 1 mark.

Candidates must carefully review the answer key and submit their challenges with valid proof.

By challenging the answer key, candidates can ensure that any errors are corrected, and the final results accurately reflect their performance.

Also read: TS DEECET 2025 Results Out: Check Your Score and Rank