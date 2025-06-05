AP 10th Class Evaluation Irregularities: YSRCP Demands Probe, Seeks Action Against Nara Lokesh

Former Minister Adimulapu Suresh demanded an immediate inquiry into widespread irregularities in Andhra Pradesh’s Class 10 answer script evaluations, accusing the Education Department of jeopardizing students’ futures.

Speaking at Somajiguda Press Club, he called for action against Education Minister Nara Lokesh and others responsible, and urged suspension of admissions to polytechnics, residential schools, and IIITs until revaluation and reverification are completed. “The department rushed evaluations to favor corporate colleges, compromising students’ futures,” Suresh asserted.

He highlighted errors in over 30% of re-evaluated scripts, with marks in some cases rising from 30 to 93. The rushed process, completed in just 21 days, was driven by corporate pressure for early JEE/NEET admissions, with Social Studies papers evaluated in only five days. “The coalition government has played with thousands of students’ lives for corporate profit,” he charged, noting that over 11,000 students saw revised marks after 60,000 applied for revaluation.

Suresh condemned the blaming of teachers to mask systemic failures and demanded free revaluation, extended deadlines, and full fee refunds. He accused the coalition government of dismantling YSRCP’s landmark reforms, including Nadu-Nedu and the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which were aimed at empowering students from poor and marginalized backgrounds. Citing a B.Ed. paper leak at Nagarjuna University, he described the department’s incompetence as a “betrayal.” “The Education Minister must answer for these failures. Our youth’s future is at stake,” Suresh concluded, vowing to press for accountability.