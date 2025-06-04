NEET PG 2025 Exam Postponed: New Date, August 3!

To abide by the Supreme Court's order to administer the NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift nationwide, the National Board of Examination (NBE) has resolved to reschedule the exam planned for June 15. The NBE reasoned that there was a need for a major boost in infrastructure, such as more examination centers, to hold around 2.43 lakh students in one shift.

A New Date Proposed

The NBE has gone to the Supreme Court seeking additional time to set up the arrangements. As per the board, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), the technical partner to conduct the exam, has proposed August 3 as a viable day. The NBE offers to hold the exam in one shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm on the mentioned date.

Implications of the Postponement

The delay in the NEET-PG 2025 exam will certainly have a cascading effect on the academic schedule of medical students. Nevertheless, it is important that the process of examination takes place fairly and smoothly without sacrificing the quality and integrity of the examination.

What to Expect Next

The date of the proposed decision by the Supreme Court will be awaited with bated breath by the candidates. Meanwhile, the candidates can make the most of the additional time to prepare well and sharpen their skills. The attempts made by the NBE to provide a glitch-free examination process should be appreciated, and it is hoped that the next exam will go off without a hitch.

A Silver Lining

Though the delay might be inconvenient to some extent, it offers a chance for candidates to re-evaluate their preparation plan and make adjustments as required. If aspirants focus clearly and set their minds, they can utilize the additional time to their advantage and deliver their best in the examination.

