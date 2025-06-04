June 6 to 8: 3-Day Holidays in Telangana!

As Bakrid draws near, Muslims all over the nation are getting ready to celebrate the festival with fervor. This time around, Bakrid will be celebrated on June 7, and both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have declared a holiday on that day. There is a chance that the celebrations could start a day ahead of time on June 6, according to a Saudi Arabian moon sighting.

Will June 6 also be a holiday?

Since the Muslims in India tend to adopt the Saudi Arabian moon sighting for Eid festivities, it is possible that June 6 will be declared a holiday as well. This would result in a three-day weekend for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh people with June 6 (Friday), June 7 (Saturday), and June 8 (Sunday) being consecutive holidays.

Government's decision awaited

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments are still to make a formal announcement on June 6 as a holiday. However, given the importance of Bakrid and the chances of festivities commencing a day in advance, the governments may announce June 6 as a holiday for Muslim staff or issue special permission for Muslim employees to attend prayer.

Security arrangements made

In Hyderabad, the police have already started making security arrangements for Bakrid, as the festival is sensitive. The city police will see to it that proper security measures are put in place so that no untoward incidents occur during the celebrations.

A festive atmosphere

Bakrid is an important festival for Muslims, and they celebrate the same with lots of enthusiasm. The celebration includes sacrificing goats or sheep, sharing meat with the poor and relatives, and gathering with family and friends. With an option to have a long weekend, the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are looking forward to the government's declaration of June 6 as a holiday.

In short, though June 7 is ascertained to be a holiday for Bakrid, there are chances that June 6 may also be announced as a holiday, resulting in a three-day weekend. The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments will make the announcement shortly, and citizens are waiting with bated breath for it.

