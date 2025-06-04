Uttarakhand Launches Super 100 Scheme for Free JEE, NEET, UPSC Coaching

In a landmark move to uplift meritorious students from government schools, the Uttarakhand state government has rolled out the ‘Super 100’ scheme. The initiative aims to provide free residential coaching to the top 100 Class 12 students from the science stream for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and UPSC.

Announced by School Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the program falls under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and targets academically bright students studying in government schools across the state.

Selection Process

Students will be selected based on their performance in an entrance examination conducted by the state’s School Education Department. The top 100 scorers will be offered a fully-funded 45-day residential coaching program in Dehradun, running from June 1 to July 15, 2025.

What the Program Offers

The scheme will cover:

Expert coaching for JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams

Free study materials

Food and accommodation

Continued online coaching for the rest of the academic year

The coaching is being conducted in collaboration with Avanti Fellows, an educational organisation known for its mentorship programs. Their expert teachers will lead the sessions throughout the residential period.

Long-Term Support

According to Kuldeep Gairola, Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, students will return to their schools after the residential program but will continue to receive online guidance until their board exams.

This initiative is viewed as a transformative step towards providing equal academic opportunities to government school students in Uttarakhand, particularly those aspiring to India’s most competitive entrance exams.