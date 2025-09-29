Navratri and Dussehra 2025: School Holidays Announced Across States

With Navratri and Dussehra festivities underway, schools in various states have announced students' festive holidays. While few schools will remain closed through October 6, others are organizing shorter holiday breaks in September. With these breaks, children can spend time with their families and communities celebrating Durga Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra. Here's a closer look at holiday announcements made in various states.

West Bengal School Holidays

In West Bengal, Durga Puja holidays last for the longest period of time in the nation. Schools shut down from September 24 to October 6, with both government-run and private schools keeping slightly different calendars. Post-October 6, classes will resume after this long holiday.

Assam School Holidays

Assam has announced festive holidays up to September 30 for Dussehra. The schools will also be closed on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, providing students with a few extra days of vacation.

Delhi Holiday Notice

The official holiday order for September 29 to October 1 has been issued by the Delhi Directorate of Education. Classes will resume from October 3, although private schools might follow different holiday schedules.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Holiday Breaks

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on October 1 and 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. The holiday schedule is longer in Bihar, from September 27 through October 2. For some areas, the festival holidays have been stretched to October 5.

Jharkhand School Holidays

As per official guidelines, schools in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, remain shut from September 27 to October 2. Some schools have extended the holiday period up to October 5.

Odisha Holiday Schedule

Schools in Odisha are on holiday from September 29 to October 2. Normal classes are likely to be held from October 3.

Maharashtra's Special Holidays

In Maharashtra, school holidays are being taken not just for festivals but also because of weather conditions. As the IMD forecasted heavy rainfall, schools in Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, and Pune have been instructed to stay shut on September 29. Officials have asked citizens to take fewer trips during the rain-related holidays.

This year's Dussehra and Navratri holidays prioritize the cultural significance of the festive period as well as regional requirements. From longer Durga Puja holidays in West Bengal to rain-related shutdowns in Maharashtra, students in India are being provided with time to celebrate safely with their families.

Also read: Maharashtra School Holiday Update 29 September 2025