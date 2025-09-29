May Devi Maa remove all sorrows, bring prosperity to all: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended best wishes to the nation on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri, and prayed for the prosperity of all the citizens.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "I bow at the feet of Devi Maa! I pray that she will remove all sorrows and infuse new radiance into their lives. May the blessings of the Devi Maa bring prosperity to all."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and extended his wishes.

"The seventh form of Goddess Durga, Maa Kaalratri, destroys the wicked and grants protection to her devotees. May the animate and inanimate world prosper, may everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity, and health," he said in a post on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, taking to X, posted, "On the seventh day of Navratri, the worship of Maa Kaalratri holds special significance. This form of Maa Durga teaches us that with faith and courage, victory can be achieved over every darkness."

"We pray to Maa Kaalratri that with her blessings, all negative forces be destroyed, and peace, harmony, and new energy prevail in society. May all devotees receive the boon of Maa's boundless strength and fearlessness," she added.

The name "Kaalratri' is a fusion of "kaal", which means time or death, and "ratri", which means night or darkness or ignorance. Thus, Kaalratri embodies the force that brings an end to darkness, signifying the emergence of light and wisdom.

Goddess Maa Kaalratri is known to be the most fearsome manifestation, and her dark complexion represents her intense and unyielding nature. Maa Kaalratri is depicted with four arms and is the embodiment of both fear and protection.

Her upper right hand bestows boons upon her devotees, and her lower right hand offers protection and fearlessness. In her upper left hand, she wields a sword, and in her lower left hand, she carries an iron club, which she uses to vanquish evil forces.

Navratri is being celebrated all over the country with great devotion. Thousands of her devotees have been thronging various temples to offer prayers.

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