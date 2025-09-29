Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain Across Telangana This Week

Hyderabad woke up to a cool breeze and sunshine on September 29 – a welcome change in climate that could help many beat the Monday blues.

However, the sunny day is likely to be short-lived as a fresh low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal and could bring more rain to the city and parts of Telangana.

Weather experts have forecast moderate to heavy rain in south Telangana, including Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, and Rangareddy, during the evening and night on Monday.

Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected to lash Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem from evening or overnight.

There is good news for Hyderabad as only a short spell of intermittent moderate rain is predicted during the evening hours. Most of Monday is expected to remain dry.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a seven-day weather forecast warning of widespread rain and thunderstorms across Telangana, including heavy rainfall in several districts.

The bulletin, released at 8:30 pm on Sunday (September 28), cautioned farmers and residents to brace for moderate to heavy showers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds through the first week of October.

On Day 1 (September 28–29), light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) may occur across all districts.

From September 29 to October 3, similar conditions will persist, with light to moderate rain at a few places and isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) across Telangana.

On October 3 and 4, light to moderate rain is likely at many places, with heavy rainfall forecast at isolated locations statewide.

The IMD has warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions.