Telangana Group-2 Results Declared: Check Toppers and Shortlisted Candidates

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the Group-2 results on Sunday (September). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at: https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

TSPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham announced the results on Sunday. The exams were conducted in December 2024 to fill 783 posts, with 782 candidates shortlisted. According to the press statement released by TSPSC, one post remains vacant.

Among the toppers, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin, Manohar Ram, Srirama Madhu, and Pritam Reddy led among the boys, while Vinisha Reddy, Sushmita, Sriveni, Srilatha, and Sneha topped among the girls.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission had issued a notification to fill 783 posts on December 29, 2022. These posts were spread across 18 categories under Group-2 services. Applications were accepted online from January 18 to February 15, 2023.

A total of 5,51,855 candidates applied for the exam. However, the exams were postponed three times, causing anxiety among aspirants.

Finally, the Group-2 exams were conducted on December 15 and 16, 2024, at 1,368 exam centres across 33 districts in the State.