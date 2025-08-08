Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due to Holiday Schedule Changes

Mumbai, August 8 - Last-minute alteration in the festive holiday schedule declared by the state Education Department has left government and government-aided schools' exam timetables in tatters. The Progressive Assessment Test (PAT) from August 6-8 has been grossly affected by the sudden alterations.

Exam Schedule Disrupted

The Education Department circular, released on Thursday, announced Narali Pournima on August 8 and Gauri Visarjan on September 2 as holidays and cancelled the existing holidays of Dahi Handi on August 16 and Anant Chaturdashi on September 6. Consequently, the English paper, which was initially set for August 8, has now been shifted to August 11.

Frustration Among Students and Teachers

Most of the schools had already informed students and parents of the initial exam date schedule, and the late announcement of the circular rendered it hard for them to revise the new schedule within the time. All the students, teachers, and staff at schools are all annoyed at the last-minute change, which has brought confusion and inconvenience.

Traffic and Celebrations Disruption

Teachers and parents have wondered why holidays are cancelled on days such as Dahi Handi and Anant Chaturdashi, when heavy traffic and public festivities create a hindrance in vehicular movement. "How are the students supposed to go to school on such days?" Srinivas Narayan, a South Mumbai parent, asked.

Academic Schedules Affected

Teachers and school administrators are also irked by the sudden decision, which disrupted their pre-determined academic timetables. Subhash More, the spokesperson for the Shikshak Bharati Sanghatana, a teachers' union, had previously written to the Education Department, requesting that the school calendar not be altered mid-year.

University Exams Postponed

The revised holiday schedule has also hit the University of Mumbai hard, with certain exams tentatively scheduled for August 8 having to be postponed.

Call for Consistency

The last-minute alteration of the holiday schedule has brought into focus the importance of consistency and planning in the education system. How the Education Department deals with the plight of students, teachers, and parents remains to be seen.

