May 9 Schools Holiday or not?

With the continuous summer season, people are questioning whether May 9 will be a holiday for schools or not. Although there are some states which have already started their summer vacations, other states may soon do the same. Let us check the current situation of school holidays in different states.

Current Situation of School Holidays in Different States

Telangana: Summer holidays have already started.

Tamil Nadu: Schools may be on summer vacation.

Chhattisgarh: Summer holidays are currently running.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools are in summer vacation.

Rajasthan: Summer holidays have started.

West Bengal: There is a chance of summer holidays beginning soon, as Mamata Banerjee has asked the educational department to announce holidays.

Impact of Border Tensions on School Holidays

There is a rumor that because of the tense relations between India and Pakistan, certain states bordering Pakistan may declare holidays. Yet there is no confirmation on this aspect.

Upcoming May 2025 Holidays

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, Mother's Day, and Buddha Purnima/Vesak are some significant holidays in May 2025:

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: A holiday on either May 7 or 8, depending on the state.

Mother's Day: A holiday on May 12.

Buddha Purnima/Vesak: A gazetted holiday on May 23.

To find out if May 9 is a holiday for schools in a given state or territory, it would be best to consult the local government or school administration directly.

Also read: