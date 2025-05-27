Is May 28 a school holiday?

Although May 27, today, is not referred to as a holiday in most states, let's consider the school holiday status for May 28 and other updates of concern.

May 28 School Holiday Status

May 28 is not specifically referred to as a holiday in the given data. Nevertheless, we can confirm the holiday status for different states based on past trends.

Tomorrow's School Status in Dakshina Karnataka

May 28, Dakshina Karnataka schools may be shut as it rained heavily today. Even though there is no confirmation, it is better to check with local schools or the authorities for any updates. Summer break in Karnataka is usually from May and extends until July or June.

Kerala's School Status

Kerala is seeing heavy rain, but no news is available on school closure for May 28. Parents and children should approach their schools or local authorities for information.

Punjab's Summer Holidays

In contrast to the rumor that the summer holidays would begin from May 27 in Punjab, schools will either remain open on May 27 and May 28, with summer holidays planned to begin on June 2, and not on May 27 as previously rumored. This renders May 27 and May 28 working days for schools in Punjab.

State-wise School Holiday Status on May 26

Here's an overview of school holiday availability in different states on May 26.

Holiday States:

Telangana: Schools closed for summer holidays

Andhra Pradesh: Summer holidays

Tamil Nadu: Schools on summer vacation

Chhattisgarh: Summer vacations begin

Madhya Pradesh: Schools closed for summer holidays

West Bengal: Summer holidays have been announced

Delhi: Schools are shut due to summer holidays starting from May 11

Noida: Schools are shut due to summer holidays

States with No Holidays:

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are running as usual

Haryana: Schools are open, with summer holidays from June 1

Punjab: Schools are most probably operating, with summer holidays from June 2

To verify the status of holidays in your location, it's always best to check with your school or local government for the latest updates.