May 28 Stock Market Holiday Due To Bakrid 2026

Trading activity across India’s major stock exchanges will remain suspended on May 28 as markets observe a holiday for Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited will stay closed throughout Thursday, making it the second market holiday in May after the Maharashtra Day closure earlier this month.

With this holiday, investors and traders will witness another shortened trading week in the Indian financial markets. According to the official market holiday schedule for 2026, a total of 16 trading holidays have been announced for the year, and more than half of them have already been completed.

After the Bakrid holiday, the next scheduled market closure will fall on June 26 for Muharram. There are currently no trading holidays listed for July, while Independence Day in August falls on a Saturday this year, resulting in no additional weekday closure.

The next major weekday market holiday after June is expected on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India will function partially on May 28. The commodity exchange will remain closed during the morning trading session from 9 AM to 5 PM. However, trading activities will resume during the evening session, which is scheduled to operate from 5 PM until 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM depending on the commodity segment.

Despite the closure of equity and commodity morning sessions, investors can continue using online platforms for account access, portfolio monitoring and other digital services during the holiday period.

Market participants are also keeping an eye on upcoming global economic developments and domestic trends as trading resumes after the one-day break.

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