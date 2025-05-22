May 23 schools holiday or not?

As summer is just around the corner, students and parents alike all over the nation are waiting with bated breath for the school summer holidays. Although some states have already declared their summer vacation timings, there are others that have not made the official announcement yet. The million-dollar question is: Will the 23rd of May be a school holiday for the students of India?

States with Announced Summer Holidays

A few states have declared their summer vacation timings. These are:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal (just announced)

Delhi (declared summer vacations from May 11)

Chandigarh (summer breaks from May 23)

Schools in these states will be closed for the indicated period, giving students a much-needed break.

Heavy Rains: Extra School Closures

Along with summer vacations, excessive rainfall has also caused schools to be shut in certain states. Karnataka and West Bengal have witnessed heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging and hampering day-to-day activities. Schools have been temporarily shut in certain regions due to the climate.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Summer Holidays Amidst Rain

Despite the heavy rains, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have proceeded with their scheduled summer holidays. Schools in these states are closed, and students are enjoying their break.

May 23: A School Holiday in Some States

Interestingly, May 23 also signals the start of summer breaks in Chandigarh, as both government and private schools will be closed from this date forward. In the same vein, Noida schools are also closed for summer holidays from May 23.

Other States: Business as Usual

Conversely, schools in states such as Jammu and Kashmir are running as usual, without any summer holidays declared. The special conditions of the region, including the India-Pakistan border area situation, may be a motivating factor behind this decision.

Punjab and Haryana: Differing Approaches

In Punjab, schools may be declared for early summer vacation from as early as May 23. This is still not officially announced, though. Haryana, however, has declared summer holidays for its schools, but these would start from June 1 and end on July 1.

Conclusion

In summary, whether May 23 is a holiday or not strictly depends on the state or region you are in. While some states have already started their summer vacations, other states will remain on their usual school calendar. Students and parents are encouraged to get the latest information about summer vacation schedules and weather-related closures from their respective schools or state education departments.