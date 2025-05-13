May 14 Schools Holiday or not?

Since summer holidays are on in many Indian states, students are waiting anxiously to find out whether May 14 is a school holiday or not. Let's see it state-wise:

States that have Summer Holidays

Telangana: The schools are probably closed for summer vacations.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are shut for summer holidays.

Tamil Nadu: Schools are on summer holidays.

Chhattisgarh: Schools are shut for summer holidays.

Madhya Pradesh: The schools are probably on summer break.

Rajasthan: Schools remain closed until May 15, hence May 14 is a holiday.

States with No Summer Holidays

Punjab: Schools are most likely open on May 14 as there are no summer holidays or special events.

Other May Holidays

Even though there are no particular holidays on May 14, the following are some significant events in May:

International Worker's Day/ Labour Day: May 1, 2025

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: May 7/8, 2025 (restricted holiday)

Mother's Day: May 12, 2025 (observance)

Buddha Purnima/ Vesak: May 23, 2025 (gazetted holiday)

Note that holidays in schools may differ based on the state, board, or even school. If you're not certain about your school's status, it's advisable to verify with the school administration itself.

