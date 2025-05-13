OTT Giant Amazon Prime Video Changes Policy, Ads Coming from June 17

Amazon Prime Video, the popular video streaming service, is making a key change in its viewing experience. Beginning June 17, 2025, users will start seeing ads between movies and TV shows. This shift will affect how users experience streaming content, as advertisements will now be included in the middle of their favorite videos.

Currently, Prime members enjoy an ad-free experience with their subscription, but this will no longer be the case starting next month. The new policy has raised concerns among users, as they are disappointed by the idea of paying for a service that will now include interruptions. While Amazon has reassured that the price of Prime membership will remain unchanged, the decision to introduce ads has not been well received by all subscribers.

Amazon is notifying users about this change via email, explaining that this move is designed to help fund the creation of better content. The company has clarified that the ads won’t be like traditional TV commercials; instead, they will show “beneficial” ads at appropriate times during content playback.

For those who don’t want to see ads, Amazon is offering two new options. Subscribers can purchase an add-on package for Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 699 per year to enjoy an ad-free experience. These new plans will also be available from June 17.

This ad policy, which was previously only in place in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, is now being rolled out in India as well. Additionally, users on the Prime Lite plan will continue to see ads, as part of the more affordable plan option.

While the move to add ads has sparked disappointment among some users, Amazon is emphasizing that the decision aims to ensure continued investment in high-quality content. However, many are upset about the extra cost to avoid ads and feel it’s unfair to pay more for an ad-free service.