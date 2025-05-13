AP Forest Range Officer Mains Exam 2025: Starts June 2 - Full Exam Schedule Inside

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Mains Examination to fill 37 Forest Range Officer posts. The exams will be held over three consecutive days in June 2025.

The exam schedule is as follows:

June 2, 2025 (Monday)

Afternoon (2:30 PM – 4:10 PM): Qualifying Test – General English & General Telugu

June 3, 2025 (Tuesday)

Morning (9:30 AM – 12:00 Noon): Paper-I – General Studies & Mental Ability

Afternoon (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM): Paper-II – Mathematics

June 4, 2025 (Wednesday)

Morning (9:30 AM – 12:00 Noon): Paper-III – General Forestry – I

Afternoon (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM): Paper-IV – General Forestry – II

Hall tickets will be available on the official APPSC website — http://psc.ap.gov.in — starting one week before the examination. Candidates should regularly visit the site for updates and ensure they are fully prepared.