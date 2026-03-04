March 5 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise School Open or Closed Update

Parents and students often check the calendar before planning their day. If you are wondering whether March 5 is a school holiday, here is the latest update.

March 5 is a regular working day for schools across most Indian states. There are no major national festivals, government-declared holidays, or special observances scheduled for this date. As a result, schools are expected to function normally unless a local authority announces otherwise.

State-Wise School Holiday Status for March 5

Here’s a look at the situation in major states:

Telangana:

Schools are open as usual. No statewide holiday has been announced by the education department.

Andhra Pradesh:

March 5 is a regular academic day. Classes are expected to run according to the normal timetable.

Karnataka:

No public or school holiday has been declared. Schools will remain open.

Kerala:

Educational institutions are functioning normally, as there is no festival or special closure order.

Delhi:

Schools under the Directorate of Education are open, with no holiday notification for March 5.

Uttar Pradesh:

There is no state-wide school closure. Government and private schools will operate as scheduled.

Other States Across India

States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, and Haryana also do not have any official school holiday listed for March 5. It is considered a regular working day in the academic calendar.

Possible Exceptions

Although there is no general holiday, schools in certain districts may occasionally close due to:

Local elections or polling arrangements

Weather-related conditions (heatwave, heavy rain, fog)

Administrative or regional events

Examination schedule adjustments

Parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any district-level notifications.

Final Word

To summarise, March 5 is not a school holiday in most Indian states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. It is a regular academic day with normal school operations.

Students should attend classes as per the usual schedule unless their school issues a separate notice.