Kolkata Rains: September 23 to 28 Weather Forecast

After a night of intense rainfall that disrupted daily life, Kolkata and its surrounding areas are set to witness more wet weather in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed forecast for the city, predicting cloudy skies, intermittent showers, and thunderstorms through the weekend.

Day-wise forecast for Kolkata and neighbourhood:

Tuesday, September 23: The sky will remain generally cloudy with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C (max) and 26°C (min).

Wednesday, September 24: Cloudy skies will persist with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. The mercury is likely to settle near 31°C (max) and 26°C (min).

Thursday, September 25: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are forecast, with temperatures around 32°C (max) and 27°C (min).

Friday, September 26: Similar conditions will continue, with thunderstorms and rain likely. Temperatures are expected to remain near 32°C (max) and 27°C (min).

Saturday, September 27: A generally cloudy sky is predicted with the possibility of rain or thundershowers. The temperature may reach 31°C (max) and 27°C (min).

Sunday, September 28: The week is likely to close with more cloudy skies and chances of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31°C and 26°C.

Meteorologists advise residents to stay alert for heavy spells, especially mid-week, as thunderstorms may cause waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas.