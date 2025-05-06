Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results on May 9, 2025: KBPE Confirms – Where to Check Kerala 10th Class Results 2025

The Kerala Class 10 board exam results (SSLC 2025) will be announced on May 9, according to the Kerala Board of Public Examinations. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores online through the official websites.

Where to Check Kerala SSLC Results 2025:

Students can visit any of these websites to see their results:

keralaresults.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

result.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

To check the result, you’ll need your registration number and date of birth.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Result:

Go to any of the result websites listed above.

Click on the link that says "SSLC Examination Results 2025".

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click "Submit" or "Get Result".

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download or print a copy of your provisional marksheet for reference.

What Happens Next:

The original marksheets and certificates with official stamps and signatures will be given to students at their schools a few days after the online result is released.

For Students Who Want to Recheck or Retake the Exam:

If you're unhappy with your marks, you can apply for revaluation on the official portal. The board will announce the dates soon. Note that there is a fee for revaluation.

Students who fail can appear for a re-exam, also known as the Save a Year exam, to improve their scores.

Key Exam Facts:

The SSLC exams were held from March 3 to March 26, 2025.

Over 4.2 lakh students appeared for the exams across 2,980 centers in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Gulf region.

Last Year’s Highlights (2024):

Results were announced on May 8 by Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

The pass percentage was a remarkable 99.69%.

Over 71,000 students scored A+ grades.

Pala district stood out with a 100% pass rate.