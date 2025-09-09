Kerala School Holiday Today September 9 for Onam 2025 Celebrations

The week-long Onam celebrations organized by the Kerala government will conclude today with a spectacular procession in the state capital.

The grand parade will begin at 4 PM from Vellayambalam and end at East Fort. Governor will flag off the event at Manaveeyam Road.

More than 1,000 artists will take part in the cultural pageantry, which includes traditional art forms, performances, and nearly 60 beautifully decorated floats. The Indian Army band will also participate, along with folk art troupes from states such as Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Special pavilions have been set up in front of University College, at the Museum Gate, and at the Public Library for dignitaries, VIPs, and foreign tourists to enjoy the performances.

As part of the celebrations, traffic restrictions will be in place across the city from the afternoon. All schools within the corporation limits will remain closed today, while government offices will have a half-day holiday.