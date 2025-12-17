Kendriya Vidyalaya Winter Holidays 2025–26: Region-Wise Holiday Details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially announced the holiday calendar for the 2025–26 academic year, outlining vacation periods based on regional climate conditions. The schedule covers all major breaks, including summer holidays, autumn recess, and winter vacations, with durations varying according to the geographical location of each Kendriya Vidyalaya.

One of the key highlights of the new academic calendar is the wide difference in the length of the winter vacation across regions. Schools located in warmer metropolitan areas such as Chennai and Mumbai will observe a shorter winter recess of 10 days. In contrast, Kendriya Vidyalayas situated in colder regions, especially in high-altitude and extreme winter zones like Ladakh, will remain closed for an extended winter vacation that can stretch up to 50 days.

The KVS holiday structure is carefully designed to match local weather conditions, ensuring both students and staff are not adversely affected by harsh climates. Each Kendriya Vidyalaya is classified as Summer Stations, Winter Stations, and Long Winter Stations, depending on regional temperature patterns. This classification directly determines the duration of vacations, especially during the winter months.

In hot climate regions, schools fall under the “Summer Station” category, which is further divided into two types. Summer Station Type 1 schools are allotted a 40-day summer vacation and a longer winter break. These include Kendriya Vidyalayas under regional offices such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Agra, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jammu, Varanasi, Ranchi, Jabalpur, Silchar, and Tinsukia. For these schools, the winter vacation is scheduled from December 23, 2025, to January 11, 2026, totaling 20 days.

Summer Station Type 2 schools, which receive a 50-day summer vacation, have a comparatively shorter winter break. This group includes Kendriya Vidyalayas under regional offices like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai (excluding KV MAHE), Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal. For these regions, the winter break will be observed from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026, amounting to 10 days.

The region-specific vacation plan allows KVS schools across India to function efficiently while ensuring adequate rest periods suited to local climatic realities. With the 2025–26 academic calendar now released, students, parents, and teachers can plan academic schedules and travel well in advance.

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