HyperOS 3 Update Goes Live: Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco Devices Get Android 16

Xiaomi has officially started rolling out its latest HyperOS 3 update across select Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones and tablets in India. The rollout was confirmed on Tuesday by a senior company executive, marking a significant expansion of Android 16 availability for Xiaomi users in the country.

HyperOS 3 was first introduced during Xiaomi’s September 2025 launch event, where the Xiaomi 17 series — including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max — debuted with the operating system out of the box. The update focuses heavily on artificial intelligence enhancements, refreshed system animations, and new interactive widgets.

Devices Receiving HyperOS 3 in India

It's announced that the update is now being pushed to additional devices. Phones and tablets set to receive HyperOS 3 include the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi Pad 7, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi 13, Poco F7, and Poco M7 Pro 5G.

Users can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > My Device > HyperOS banner > Check for updates. Once available, the firmware can be downloaded and installed, with the device rebooting multiple times during the process.

Key Features and Interface Changes

One of the standout additions in HyperOS 3 is HyperIsland, Xiaomi’s take on dynamic notifications. The pill-shaped interface appears at the top of the screen and displays real-time alerts, live activities, and charging speed indicators.

The update also introduces a dual-island interface, enabling users to manage apps and multitasking actions without switching screens. Visual customisation has been expanded with dynamic wallpapers and cinematic lock screens that can be created from static images.

HyperAI Tools and Smart Enhancements

Built on Android 16, HyperOS 3 integrates Xiaomi’s HyperAI suite. This includes AI-powered writing tools with smart screen recognition and DeepThink mode, allowing users to modify the tone and style of text messages and emails. Additionally, AI Speed Recognition improves audio recordings by generating real-time transcripts, enhancing sound clarity, and summarising audio content.

With its combination of design upgrades and AI-driven functionality, HyperOS 3 aims to deliver a more intelligent and fluid user experience across Xiaomi’s device ecosystem.