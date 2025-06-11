June 12 Holiday for schools or not?

As June 12, 2025, draws near, children and parents are unsure whether it's a holiday or a working day. The response is different in each state.

In Telangana, schools reopen on June 12 after their long summer vacation. The school year will be from June 12, 2025, to April 23, 2026, with 230 working days. Children can expect festival holidays, such as Dussehra, Christmas, and Sankranti.¹

Andhra Pradesh Still on Summer Vacation

Conversely, schools in Andhra Pradesh are yet to return from summer vacation, and June 12 is still a holiday for students in the state.

Other States with Summer Vacation

Some of the states with summer vacation include:

Punjab: Schools are on summer break, and June 12 will be a holiday.

Haryana: Schools are probably on summer break, but best to confirm it with nearby schools.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools are on summer vacation, so June 12 will be a holiday.

Chhattisgarh: Schools would probably be closed for summer vacation.

Karnataka: Schools are on summer vacation, and June 12 will be a holiday.

Delhi and Noida: Schools in these areas can have different summer vacation dates, so check with schools locally.

Ultimately, however, while some states such as Telangana will see the school on June 12, others such as Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Karnataka will be enjoying a holiday. It is imperative that students as well as parents verify their school's academic calendar to ensure that June 12 is indeed a holiday or not.

