Jammu Schools Holiday Until August 30 Due to Heavy Rainfall and Flooding

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the temporary holidays of all schools within the Jammu division until August 30, citing safety concerns due to continuous rain and flooding. Director of School Education Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary issued an order, prioritizing the health of students, teachers, and staff.

Reasons Behind the Closure

The ruling follows extreme weather conditions that resulted in widespread disruptions to routine life and the operations of schools. Flooding and waterlogging, coupled with the destruction of the road network, have hindered access to schools by students and staff. In addition, the potential for landslides and mudslides in hilly terrain is the main safety concern.

Online Classes to Resume

While the actual classes are suspended, Dr. Chowdhary has urged institutions to explore conducting classes online, particularly for Classes 9 to 12, wherever possible, so that at least this section of students' academics is not affected significantly.



Safety Protocols

The Director stressed the need to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prior to the reopening of schools. Institutions have to take serious note of thorough cleaning, sanitizing, and safety checks of premises before physical classes are resumed.

Current Situation

The Jammu division has seen record rains, claiming 45 lives, including several pilgrims along the Vaishno Devi track. Relief efforts have picked up pace with an abatement of showers, but the situation is being kept under tight scrutiny. Future directions will be provided depending on changing weather patterns.

Prioritizing Student Safety

The top priority of the administration is the safety and well-being of students, staff, and teachers. By taking preventive steps, the authorities intend to reduce the effect of the inclement weather on the education system.

Also read: AP DSC 2025 Call Letter to be released soon– Download link and Step-by-step guide!