AP DSC 2025 Call Letter to be released soon– Download link and Step-by-step guide!

The Andhra Pradesh government is conducting a certificate verification process for the recruitment of 16,347 teacher positions. As part of this process, call letters have been made available to candidates on their login portals. So far, 15,340 call letters have been uploaded, and the remaining letters will be released after the verification process is complete.

Certificate Verification Update

The verification process is currently underway, and some candidates have been rejected due to discrepancies in their documents. Additionally, some posts remain vacant in certain districts due to a lack of eligible candidates.

Expected Timeline for Results

According to officials, the government is expected to release the cutoff marks and the list of selected candidates within a week after the completion of the certificate verification process.

How to Download AP DSC 2025 Call Letter

To download their call letters, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website .

. Log in using their credentials.

Click on the "Download Call Letter" option.

Download and print their call letter for future reference.

Stay Updated

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the certificate verification process and the release of results. The selection process is being closely monitored by the authorities to ensure transparency and fairness.

Key Points

16,347 teacher positions are being filled through this recruitment process.

Certificate verification is currently underway.

Cutoff marks and selected candidate lists will be released after verification is complete.

Candidates can download their call letters from the official website.

By following the official website and staying informed, candidates can ensure they are well-prepared for the next stages of the recruitment process.

Also read: Telangana Rains: August 29 School Holiday Confirmed!