Jaipur Schools holidays on August 25-26 due to Heavy Rainfall Alert

The district administration of Jaipur has announced a two-day holiday for schools and Anganwadi centers on August 25 and 26, 2025, as a result of heavy rainfall and a red alert announced by the India Meteorological Department. The announcement is made with the intention of ensuring safety and well-being for students.

Holiday Details

The festival is extended to pre-primary to Class 12 students in both government and private schools. But school personnel, including teachers and non-teaching staff, will have to attend work as usual. The Anganwadi centers, too, will be closed on both of these days.

Safety Measures

District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has insisted that students' safety is paramount and has instructed strict adherence to the order. Institutions that do not comply with the order will be proceeded against under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Administrative Instructions

The government has released orders to all institutional heads and block education officers for strict compliance with the guidelines. Copies of the order have also been dispatched to different authorities, such as the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Disaster Management and Relief, Jaipur, and the Director, Secondary and Elementary Education, Bikaner.

Impact and Response

Heavy rain has forced the district administration to take precautionary measures against any untoward incident. The matter will be assessed after the holidays, and another briefing will be given based on weather conditions.

