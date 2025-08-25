GATE 2026 Registration Opens August 28: Key Dates, Eligibility & Complete Guide

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has postponed the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026, or GATE 2026. The registration window will be open at gate2026.iitg.ac.in from August 28 to September 28, with no late fees. Earlier, registrations were slated to begin today, August 25, 2025.

Candidates who intend to pursue postgraduate Master's and direct Doctoral programs in India, seek employment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), or apply to specific international universities can register for the exam at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 is expected to be held from February 7 to 15, 2026. The results are scheduled for March 19, 2025. Candidates who are currently in their third or higher year of an undergraduate degree program, or who have completed any government-approved degree program in engineering, are eligible to take GATE 2026.

GATE 2026 Registration: How to Apply

Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, select "Application Portal."

Enter your personal, academic, and other information.

Please ensure all required paperwork is submitted.

You would have successfully enrolled for the GATE 2026 test.

Documents Required for Registration