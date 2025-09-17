IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Expected Date and How to Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be announcing the results for Probationary Officer (PO) 2025 preliminary exams, conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. Prospects looking forward to knowing the fate of their hard work can wait for the IBPS PO Prelims result declaration, which will be made by September end 2025. After the declaration, the results will be uploaded on the official IBPS website (ibps.in).

Steps to Check Your IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

To check the results, the candidates will have to take a few easy steps:

Go to the official IBPS website – ibps.in

Look for and tap on the link for IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 on the home page.

Enter your application number or roll number with your date of birth or password.

Provide the details, and your IBPS PO prelims result will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the result for reference purposes later.

Shortlisted Candidates and the Next Steps

Candidates scoring the minimum qualifying marks in all sections as well as in the overall score will be shortlisted to sit for the IBPS PO 2025 Mains exam, which will be held in October 2025. The cutoff marks will be as per the available vacancies and will be decided finally by IBPS.

Candidates who clear the initial stage successfully will be able to appear for the Mains exam, which is an important aspect of finalizing candidates for the probationary officer's post.

A Look Back at IBPS PO 2024 Exam Timeline

For context, last year the IBPS PO prelims were conducted until October 20, 2024, and the results were announced a month later, on November 21. Given this trend, it is expected that the IBPS PO 2025 results will be declared by the end of September, making the wait a little shorter for this year’s candidates.

Overview of IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025

The IBPS PO Prelims exam contained multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The test had a total mark of 100 and was done within one hour. The pattern of the exam is as follows:

English Language: 30 questions for 30 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions for 35 marks

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions for 35 marks

Each segment lasted 20 minutes. The questions had to be answered in a multiple-choice manner, and for every wrong answer, there was a penalty of 1/4 mark. Therefore, incorrect answers resulted in a loss of marks.

Final Selection Process

The last choice of candidates for the IBPS PO post will be based on their performance in the Mains Exam. Marks scored in the Prelims are only taken into account for shortlisting, and candidates have to clear the mains level in order to proceed with the selection process.

IBPS also has a tough selection process, and the final call on the cutoffs and on the eligibility of the candidates lies only with the Institute. Candidates must keep preparing for the subsequent phase of the examination, the IBPS PO Mains, in order to increase their likelihood of success.

Conclusion

The IBPS PO 2025 Prelims result will be an important benchmark for thousands of job aspirants who dream of a career in banking. With the Mains exam taking place in October, candidates must prepare well for the next phase of the selection process. As usual, care must be taken to remain informed about the latest notifications and adhere to the guidelines closely in order to obtain the results once they are released.

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