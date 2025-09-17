Hyderabad Metro Safety: 70% of Women Feel Unsafe During Night Commute

A recent study has highlighted that many women feel unsafe while commuting on the Hyderabad metro at night.

Titled “Women’s Safety in Hyderabad Metro Transit,” the research was conducted by a business school in the city and surveyed 410 women.

Among the respondents, 11% reported experiencing harassment during their metro journeys. The participants also raised serious concerns about poor lighting, insufficient CCTV coverage, inadequate street-level infrastructure, and the lack of accessible restrooms at metro stations.

The study found that dim lighting during nighttime travel, combined with a lower presence of metro staff, contributes significantly to feelings of insecurity.

Several women also reported instances of men entering women-only coaches, further intensifying their discomfort. Overall, 70% of the women surveyed stated that daytime travel felt much safer compared to nighttime commuting.

Based on these findings, the study recommended increasing the number of female staff at metro stations, improving lighting and CCTV coverage, and upgrading station facilities to make them more accessible and secure for women.

While the study’s sample size is relatively small, it provides valuable insights into the safety challenges faced by women on Hyderabad’s metro system. The findings underscore the urgent need for authorities to enhance amenities and security measures, ensuring that women can travel safely at any time of the day or night.