Arundhati Reddy Profile: Career, Mother's Sacrifice, and Her Phenomenal Rise in Indian Women's Cricket

Arundhati Reddy has steadily built her reputation as one of India’s most promising medium fast bowlers. Born on April 10, 1997, in Hyderabad, Telangana, she grew up with a love for sports and a drive to prove herself in cricket. A right arm seamer and a right handed batter, she first rose through Hyderabad’s domestic structure before moving into the Railways team and then into the Women’s Premier League with the Delhi Capitals. Each step added polish to her game and gave her a platform to showcase her ability to swing the ball and attack batters with control.

She made her India debut in September 2018 in T20 internationals against Sri Lanka and went on to earn her ODI cap in June 2024 against South Africa. While her international career is still developing, she has already shown glimpses of becoming a reliable bowler in both powerplays and death overs. Her strength lies in the ability to generate movement off the surface and maintain discipline under pressure.

At the same time, she has struggled occasionally on flat pitches where little help is available for seamers. Yet her determination and energy make her a valuable asset.

Arundhati is in the spotlight again today as she plays in the second ODI against Australia at Mullanpur. India lost the first match and their bowling, especially the fielding support, came under criticism. The team has brought her back into the playing eleven with hopes that her pace and swing will provide early breakthroughs. Alongside Renuka Singh Thakur, she forms an important part of India’s pace attack in this crucial contest.

Her cricketing journey cannot be told without mentioning her mother, Bhagya Reddy. A former volleyball player whose own career ended due to financial difficulties, she invested her time and energy into her daughter’s passion. Waking up at four in the morning to take Arundhati to practice, preparing meals, managing school schedules, and then returning to the grounds for evening training became routine.

Even when money was tight, she ensured her daughter had the right gear and encouragement. Arundhati often recalls that without her mother’s sacrifices, her rise to the international stage would not have been possible.

As India looks to level the series against Australia, Arundhati’s story offers both inspiration and expectation. She embodies resilience, discipline and family support, and if she continues to develop her consistency, she could well establish herself as one of the cornerstones of India’s bowling attack in the years to come.