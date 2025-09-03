Hyderabad School Holidays September 2025: Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan

Hyderabad schools are gearing up for a long weekend as they celebrate Milad-un-Nabi on Friday and Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday. Post-holiday break, schools will hold FA II exams.

No Procession Plans for Milad-un-Nabi

Though Milad-un-Nabi will be marked on Friday, no processions will be taken out in the city. Preparations to take out processions on September 14 were aborted due to Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.

Ganesh Visarjan Processions

All Ganesh Visarjan processions are planned to be held on Saturday, September 6. The celebrations will be a big event in the city.

Dasara Vacation Schedule

Towards the end of the month, Hyderabad schools will go into a 13-day Dasara vacation from September 21 to October 3. Classes will recommence from October 4.

Pending Exams and Results

Following the Dasara break, schools will hold Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1) exams from October 24 to 31. Results are likely to be announced by November 6 after assessment.

Important Dates to Remember

Milad-un-Nabi: Friday

Ganesh Visarjan: Saturday

Dasara holiday: September 21 - October 3

SA-1 exams: October 24-31

Results announcement: November 6

By keeping track of these important dates, students and parents can plan early and make the best use of the forthcoming breaks and exams.

