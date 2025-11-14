HPBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: Check Exam Schedule & Important Dates
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to release the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 soon. Students can check the schedule on the official website at (link unavailable) The date sheet will be available in PDF format and will include essential details such as exam dates, timings, subject names, and important instructions.
Key Highlights of HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026
Exam Dates: March 2026
Exam Format: Offline, pen-and-paper test
Date Sheet Release Date: Expected in December 2025
Eligibility: Students who have registered for the exams can check the date sheet
Exam Centers: Designated centers across Himachal Pradesh
How to Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet
- Visit the official website at hpbose.org
- Click on the 'Examination' tab on the homepage
- Select 'Date Sheet' from the dropdown menu
- Click on the relevant link for Class 10th or 12th date sheet
- Check and download the HPBOSE date sheet PDF for exam purposes
Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the date sheet release. It is also recommended to download and print the date sheet for future reference.
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