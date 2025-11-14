HPBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: Check Exam Schedule & Important Dates

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to release the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 soon. Students can check the schedule on the official website at (link unavailable) The date sheet will be available in PDF format and will include essential details such as exam dates, timings, subject names, and important instructions.

Key Highlights of HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026

Exam Dates: March 2026

Exam Format: Offline, pen-and-paper test

Date Sheet Release Date: Expected in December 2025

Eligibility: Students who have registered for the exams can check the date sheet

Exam Centers: Designated centers across Himachal Pradesh

How to Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

Click on the 'Examination' tab on the homepage

Select 'Date Sheet' from the dropdown menu

Click on the relevant link for Class 10th or 12th date sheet

Check and download the HPBOSE date sheet PDF for exam purposes

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the date sheet release. It is also recommended to download and print the date sheet for future reference.

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