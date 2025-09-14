Holiday for Schools and Colleges on September 15 in Karnataka Likely

Students in Karnataka might get a surprise holiday on Monday, September 15, as the state government is likely to declare a day off for schools and colleges.

Holidays always bring cheer to students, and when they fall on a Monday, right after a Sunday, the joy doubles. Over the past few weeks, schools and colleges in Karnataka have already enjoyed several holidays due to festivals and heavy rains.

Now, with continuous rain battering different parts of the state, there is a strong possibility of another holiday being declared on September 15. In August too, many districts across Karnataka had multiple days off, either due to festivals like Shravan or because of relentless downpours.

Meteorological reports predict more heavy rain in several regions, including Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Mandya. Similar alerts have been issued for Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts.

Given the situation, district administrations are considering declaring a holiday on Monday for safety reasons. However, an official announcement is still awaited and is expected by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Dasara vacations are also approaching, promising students a long festive break. While children are excited about back-to-back holidays, teachers and parents are increasingly concerned about the loss of academic days.