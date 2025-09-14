Ilaanti Cinema Meeru Eppudu Choosundaru to Release on September 19

The much-talked-about film Ilaanti Cinema Meeru Eppudu Choosundaru (translated as You’ve Never Seen a Film Like This Before) is set for a grand worldwide release on September 19.

Produced under the Rajakrishna Productions banner, the film has created buzz for being shot entirely in a single take — a rare feat not only in Telugu cinema but also in world cinema. The project has been helmed by Super Raja, who is not just the director and producer but also the lead actor.

At the film’s pre-release event, Super Raja said, “Creativity and determination are my only strengths. If you don’t give up, you can achieve anything — and audiences will see that on September 19. I dedicate this film’s success to my parents, who always supported me.” He also thanked his family, cast, crew, and Mythri Movie Makers, who are distributing the film.

Heroine Chandana Palanki shared her excitement about working in such a unique project: “Initially, I was scared about how a single-shot film would work. But Super Raja’s confidence gave me belief. He is a very spontaneous actor, and I’m proud to be part of this film. Audiences are going to love it.”

Actor Vamsi Gone, who played a key role, praised Super Raja’s relentless energy: “From day one, he had a strong vision. Delivering 1,400 dialogues in 100 minutes is no small task. We practiced hundreds of times over two years to make this possible. This film is very special to me, and I request everyone to watch it in theaters.”

Distributors from Mythri Movie Makers also expressed confidence in the film. Shashidhar from the team said, “I first noticed Super Raja on social media. His positivity and energy stood out. He has faced many struggles but never gave up, and that’s why he inspires so many youngsters today. After watching the film, I was shocked — pulling off a movie in a single take is unbelievable. Hats off to his creativity and effort.”

With its experimental style and high emotional value, Ilaanti Cinema Meeru Eppudu Choosundaru is one of the most anticipated releases this September. The team is confident that audiences will experience something truly extraordinary when it hits theaters on September 19.