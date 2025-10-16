Holiday Declared in Thoothukudi as Heavy Rains Lash the District

Thoothukudi is witnessing widespread rainfall with the onset of the Northeast monsoon, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam recorded very heavy rainfall, with 146 mm and 154 mm of rain respectively in the past 24 hours. Sathankulam also reported significant rainfall of 84 mm, while other parts of the district experienced moderate showers.

School Holiday Declared

In view of the heavy rainfall, Thoothukudi District Collector K. Elambahavath has declared a holiday for all schools on Thursday to ensure the safety of students.

Waterlogging in Hospital

The emergency ward of Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital reported water stagnation, causing inconvenience to patients and staff. Hospital sources noted that sanitation workers were deployed to clear rainwater. Officials pointed out that delays in desilting work by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the ward’s drainage connections contributed to the waterlogging.

Meanwhile, the persistent waterlogging on the road from the hospital’s arch gate has been completely resolved, thanks to upgraded infrastructure maintained by the corporation.

Rainfall in Other Areas

Other areas in Thoothukudi district recorded the following rainfall (in mm) in the last 24 hours: Thoothukudi – 42.8, Srivaikuntam – 56.2, Kulasekarapattinam – 55, Kovilpatti – 31, Kalugumalai – 32, Ettayapuram – 16.8, Vaippar – 32, Ottapidaram – 54, Vedanatham – 45, and Maniyachi – 30.