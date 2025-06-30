Himachal Pradesh School Holiday on June 30 Due to Heavy Rain Alert: Extension Possible

The Meteorological Centre (IMD) has declared holiday due to heavy to very heavy rain, the government of Himachal Pradesh has declared holiday for school on Monday, June 30 in four districts: Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur. The holiday has been declared to secure the safety of students because the state is preparing for heavy rain, likely landslides, flash floods, and road blockage.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the deputy commissioners in the affected districts to make an announcement regarding the closure of all government and private schools on Monday. The state government has also suggested that the holiday could be extended by another one or two days based on the rainfall intensity and changing situation.

After the direction from the chief minister, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan issued a closure of all educational institutions in the district on Monday immediately. However, IIT-Mandi, Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, and other vital medical institutions will continue to operate.

The updated IMD forecast released on Sunday night predicts "heavy to very heavy rains at some places in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur," with isolated heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba until Monday evening.

Authorities are keeping close tabs on the situation, and future decisions regarding prolonging the school holiday will be made in consideration of patterns in rainfalls and ground-level safety checks in the days to come.