Heavy Rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: 3 Day Holidays for Schools, Colleges Likely

Schools across several districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been declared closed today, July 24, due to heavy rainfall and a state-wide bandh. The decision was taken by both state governments to ensure the safety of students and avoid disruption to academic activities.

Officials said that if the rain continues or worsens, the holidays could be extended for up to three days, possibly until July 26. However, no official confirmation on the extended holiday has been announced yet.

Affected Areas

Districts witnessing intense rainfall, including Hyderabad and coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, have implemented the holiday. Students from Classes 1 to 6 have been given the day off. Authorities will decide whether to extend the break to higher classes based on local conditions.

Who Can Decide?

District Collectors and District Education Officers (DEOs) have been given the authority to take decisions at the local level, depending on the intensity of rainfall in their regions. This gives them the flexibility to respond quickly as the weather situation changes.

Why the Holiday Was Declared

The continuous downpour has raised safety concerns, especially for young children commuting to school. With forecasts predicting more rain over the next four days, the government has opted for caution.

Impact on Schools

Though classes are temporarily halted, the education departments are expected to adjust academic schedules to make up for lost time. Online learning or other alternatives may be introduced if closures continue.

Student Bodies Demand Education Reforms

Meanwhile, in Telangana, Left-affiliated student groups have renewed demands for a dedicated Education Minister and stricter regulation of fees in private and corporate schools. Although fee control laws are already in place, several institutions are reportedly not following them.

More updates on school closures are expected later today depending on the weather forecast and government review.