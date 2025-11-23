Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025 School Holiday Dates

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day, also known as Shaheedi Diwas, is one of the most deeply respected observances in North India. The day honours the supreme sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675 to uphold the right to religious freedom during the Mughal period. Owing to its cultural and historical significance, many schools and colleges in northern states traditionally remain shut on this occasion.

School Holiday Updates for 2025

Educational institutions across several northern states are expected to observe a holiday for Shaheedi Diwas in the coming week. The day is marked with prayers, community gatherings and remembrance programmes, especially in Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has already released an official notification revising its holiday calendar. As per the updated order issued by the General Administration Department, the Shaheedi Diwas holiday has been shifted from November 24 to November 25, 2025. This change applies to all state-run offices, schools and colleges.

Punjab & Haryana

Both states generally observe the martyrdom day on November 24 each year. However, the authorities have not yet issued any final instructions regarding the holiday schedule for 2025. Announcements are expected closer to the date.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi follow the state’s gazetted holiday list, which typically includes Shaheedi Diwas. Yet, the Delhi government has not released a formal circular for the 2025 holiday calendar, so confirmation is still awaited.

What Parents and Students Should Know

Since different states may issue separate notifications for the 2025 observance, the exact holiday date could vary between November 24 and November 25. Parents, students and school staff are advised to keep an eye on official announcements from state governments as well as updates from their respective schools.

Shaheedi Diwas continues to be an important day of reflection and respect across North India, and holiday declarations are expected to follow soon.