Delhi Public Holiday on November 25: Check What's Open and What's Closed?

Delhi Declares Public Holiday on November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Shaheedi Diwas

The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on November 25, 2025, in honour of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru revered for his supreme sacrifice in the defence of religious freedom.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in an announcement on X, said the day marks a moment of remembrance of Guru Sahib’s ideals of “courage, compassion, and freedom of faith,” and emphasised that his teachings continue to inspire generations.

What Will Remain Closed

Government Offices: Most state government departments will remain shut for the day.

Educational Institutions: All government schools and several private schools are expected to be closed.

What Will Stay Open

Hospitals: Emergency and essential medical services will remain fully operational.

Public Transport: Delhi Metro, DTC buses, and app-based taxis will run as usual without schedule changes.

Special Trains Announced

To facilitate travel for devotees, Indian Railways has rolled out dedicated services for the occasion.

A 22-coach special train will depart from Patna Sahib on November 23 at 6:40 am, reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib early on November 24.

Another fully air-conditioned service with 17 coaches will operate from Old Delhi Railway Station on November 22–25, departing daily at 7 am.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for arranging the special services during this historic commemoration.

Grand Commemoration at Red Fort

The Delhi government has also invited the public to attend a three-day programme at the Red Fort, scheduled from November 23 to 25, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed in 1675 under the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for resisting forced religious conversions—an act remembered as a monumental stand for human rights and freedom of belief.