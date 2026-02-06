February 7 School Holiday Status: Telangana, AP, Delhi, UP Update

Feb 06, 2026, 16:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

As February 7 approaches, many parents and students across India are searching for clarity on whether schools will be closed or function normally. Since the date falls on a weekend, questions around school holidays have naturally picked up.

Is February 7 a School Holiday?

The straightforward answer is no. February 7 is not a declared school holiday across India. There are no festivals, national holidays, religious events, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would result in a general closure of schools.

Education department calendars do not list February 7 as a holiday, which means most schools are expected to follow their regular schedule.

Saturday Factor: Why Some Schools May Be Closed

Since February 7 falls on a Saturday, a few schools may remain closed, especially:

Schools that follow a five-day working week

Certain private, international, or ICSE/CBSE-affiliated schools

Institutions that observe specific Saturday-off policies

However, this is not a government-declared holiday. For the majority of schools, Saturday is a working day, and regular classes or academic activities will continue.

State-Wise School Holiday Status

Here’s what students and parents can expect in major states:

  • Telangana – No school holiday announced; schools will mostly remain open.
  • Andhra Pradesh – February 7 is a regular working day for schools.
  • Uttar Pradesh – No holiday notification; schools are expected to function normally.
  • Delhi – Schools will operate as per their regular timetable.
  • Karnataka – No statewide school holiday declared for February 7.
  • Kerala – Schools are scheduled to remain open.
  • Tamil Nadu – February 7 is not listed as a school holiday.
  • Other States – Most states across India will also observe a normal school day.

Any closures on this date would be school-specific decisions, not state-wide announcements.

What Parents and Students Should Know

  • Assume schools are open unless your institution informs otherwise.
  • Exams, tests, and scheduled academic activities will take place as planned.
  • Parents are advised to check school messages or notices regarding Saturday timings.

Final Takeaway

To sum it up, February 7 is not a school holiday. While a small number of schools may remain closed because it is a Saturday, most schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states will function normally.

Unless your school has officially announced a holiday, students should be prepared for a regular school day on February 7.

Also read: February 7 Bank Holiday or Not? Are Banks Open This Saturday


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