February 7 School Holiday Status: Telangana, AP, Delhi, UP Update

As February 7 approaches, many parents and students across India are searching for clarity on whether schools will be closed or function normally. Since the date falls on a weekend, questions around school holidays have naturally picked up.

Is February 7 a School Holiday?

The straightforward answer is no. February 7 is not a declared school holiday across India. There are no festivals, national holidays, religious events, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would result in a general closure of schools.

Education department calendars do not list February 7 as a holiday, which means most schools are expected to follow their regular schedule.

Saturday Factor: Why Some Schools May Be Closed

Since February 7 falls on a Saturday, a few schools may remain closed, especially:

Schools that follow a five-day working week

Certain private, international, or ICSE/CBSE-affiliated schools

Institutions that observe specific Saturday-off policies

However, this is not a government-declared holiday. For the majority of schools, Saturday is a working day, and regular classes or academic activities will continue.

State-Wise School Holiday Status

Here’s what students and parents can expect in major states:

Telangana – No school holiday announced; schools will mostly remain open.

Andhra Pradesh – February 7 is a regular working day for schools.

Uttar Pradesh – No holiday notification; schools are expected to function normally.

Delhi – Schools will operate as per their regular timetable.

Karnataka – No statewide school holiday declared for February 7.

Kerala – Schools are scheduled to remain open.

Tamil Nadu – February 7 is not listed as a school holiday.

Other States – Most states across India will also observe a normal school day.

Any closures on this date would be school-specific decisions, not state-wide announcements.

What Parents and Students Should Know

Assume schools are open unless your institution informs otherwise.

Exams, tests, and scheduled academic activities will take place as planned.

Parents are advised to check school messages or notices regarding Saturday timings.

Final Takeaway

To sum it up, February 7 is not a school holiday. While a small number of schools may remain closed because it is a Saturday, most schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states will function normally.

Unless your school has officially announced a holiday, students should be prepared for a regular school day on February 7.

Also read: February 7 Bank Holiday or Not? Are Banks Open This Saturday