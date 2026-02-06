February 7 School Holiday Status: Telangana, AP, Delhi, UP Update
As February 7 approaches, many parents and students across India are searching for clarity on whether schools will be closed or function normally. Since the date falls on a weekend, questions around school holidays have naturally picked up.
Is February 7 a School Holiday?
The straightforward answer is no. February 7 is not a declared school holiday across India. There are no festivals, national holidays, religious events, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would result in a general closure of schools.
Education department calendars do not list February 7 as a holiday, which means most schools are expected to follow their regular schedule.
Saturday Factor: Why Some Schools May Be Closed
Since February 7 falls on a Saturday, a few schools may remain closed, especially:
Schools that follow a five-day working week
Certain private, international, or ICSE/CBSE-affiliated schools
Institutions that observe specific Saturday-off policies
However, this is not a government-declared holiday. For the majority of schools, Saturday is a working day, and regular classes or academic activities will continue.
State-Wise School Holiday Status
Here’s what students and parents can expect in major states:
- Telangana – No school holiday announced; schools will mostly remain open.
- Andhra Pradesh – February 7 is a regular working day for schools.
- Uttar Pradesh – No holiday notification; schools are expected to function normally.
- Delhi – Schools will operate as per their regular timetable.
- Karnataka – No statewide school holiday declared for February 7.
- Kerala – Schools are scheduled to remain open.
- Tamil Nadu – February 7 is not listed as a school holiday.
- Other States – Most states across India will also observe a normal school day.
Any closures on this date would be school-specific decisions, not state-wide announcements.
What Parents and Students Should Know
- Assume schools are open unless your institution informs otherwise.
- Exams, tests, and scheduled academic activities will take place as planned.
- Parents are advised to check school messages or notices regarding Saturday timings.
Final Takeaway
To sum it up, February 7 is not a school holiday. While a small number of schools may remain closed because it is a Saturday, most schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states will function normally.
Unless your school has officially announced a holiday, students should be prepared for a regular school day on February 7.
Also read: February 7 Bank Holiday or Not? Are Banks Open This Saturday