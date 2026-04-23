Delhi-NCR Summer Holidays 2026 Dates; Check here

Families across Delhi-NCR are already preparing for the upcoming summer break in 2026, as schools are likely to shut down around mid-May for an extended vacation. While the official academic calendar for 2026–27 has not yet been released, previous schedules provide a reliable indication of what to expect.

According to the Delhi Directorate of Education’s 2025–26 calendar, summer holidays were scheduled from May 11 to June 30, lasting close to 50 days. Based on this pattern, a similar timeline is anticipated for 2026, although exact dates will be confirmed later.

Likely Summer Vacation Timeline for 2026

Schools across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad generally follow a consistent holiday structure during peak summer months. Most institutions are expected to begin holidays in mid-May and reopen towards the end of June or early July.

Government and government-aided schools in Delhi strictly adhere to the Directorate of Education’s guidelines. Meanwhile, private institutions, including CBSE and ICSE schools in nearby NCR regions, usually align closely with these dates, though slight adjustments may occur depending on exam schedules and internal planning.

Why Summer Vacations Are So Long

The duration of the summer break in Delhi-NCR is largely influenced by extreme weather conditions. During May and June, temperatures frequently exceed 40°C, making it difficult for students to attend school safely.

The extended holiday period helps:

Minimise students’ exposure to intense heat

Ensure health and safety

Provide time for rest and family travel

Encourage participation in hobbies and extracurricular activities

Expected Academic Pattern

While the official 2026–27 calendar is awaited, the previous year’s structure offers a useful reference:

2025–26 (Delhi DoE schools): May 11 to June 30 (around 50 days)

Expected 2026 trend: Mid-May to late June (approximately 50 days)

Schools are expected to announce their final schedules through official circulars. Parents are advised to wait for confirmation before making travel or vacation plans.

When Will Schools Reopen?

Based on current trends, most schools in Delhi-NCR are likely to resume classes either in the last week of June or during the first week of July 2026. The exact reopening date will vary slightly from one institution to another.