December 25 - January 5: Rajasthan School Winter holidays announced

It's almost time for the Rajasthan state to declare winter vacations for schools. Based on the preliminary calendar, the holidays for the school session 2024-25 are likely to start from December 25, 2024, and continue till January 5, 2025

However, note that these dates are liable to change on the basis of any changes decided by the School Education Department. Parents and students need to keep an eye out for official announcements from the department regarding updates or alterations in the vacation schedule.

The winter vacation is much needed for students to relax, recharge, and engage in various activities other than academics. It also provides parents with an opportunity to spend quality time with their children and plan family vacations.

Although the dates for winter vacation are not yet confirmed, and any changes may be announced by the School Education Department later on, students and parents may begin making preparations for this break, with these dates in mind. When an official announcement is made, everyone will know the confirmed dates of this break.

